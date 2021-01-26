CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 earnings on Jan 28, before the market opens. This exploration and production company delivered an earnings surprise of 100% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

CNX Resources is managing costs in an efficient manner and the same is expected to have lowered its operating expenses as well as boosted margins in the fourth quarter.



The company is also likely to have benefited from its strong hedging strategy in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the redemption of $895 million Senior Notes due 2022 might have lowered its capital servicing cost and aided margins.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter earnings per share stands at 18 cents, suggesting a 50% rise from the year-ago period's reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: CNX Resources has an Earnings ESP of -8.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



Diamondback Energy FANG is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 22. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.96% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 22. It has an Earnings ESP of +118.18% and a Zacks Rank of 1, currently.



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation MGY is slated to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and is currently Zacks #2 Ranked.

