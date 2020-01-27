CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Jan 30, 2020, before the market opens. This exploration and production company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 33.3% in the last reported quarter.



Factors to Consider



CNX Resources brought in-line 24 wells in the third quarter, with majority of them starting production during the latter part of the quarter. Fourth-quarter production is expected to have benefited from the same.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter gas sales volume is pegged at 141 billion cubic feet equivalent, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.7%.



Share repurchases and the resultant drop in shares outstanding are anticipated to have had a positive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.



However, ongoing decline in commodity prices may have had an adverse impact on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to surpass estimates. That is not the case here as you will see below.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-eps-surprise | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -411.11%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3.

