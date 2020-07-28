CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Jul 30, before the market opens. This exploration and production company delivered an earnings surprise of 72.7% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

The novel coronavirus-induced economic crisis is expected to have impacted its operations in the second quarter. Nonetheless, CNX Resources — through production optimization and cost management — is likely to have offset some of the negatives. CNX Resources hedged a substantial portion of second-quarter natural gas production, which is expected to have protected the company from price fluctuation.



It repurchased $79 million worth of notes in the first quarter, which is expected to have reduced interest expenses in the second quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total gas sales volume is pegged at 113 billion cubic feet equivalent, indicating a year-over-year decline of 16.3%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-eps-surprise | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -166.67%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Southwestern Energy Company SWN is slated to release second-quarter results on Jul 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Noble Energy Inc. NBL is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Range Resources Corporation RRC is slated to release second-quarter results on Aug 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

