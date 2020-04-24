CNX Resources (CNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

CNX Resources Corporation CNX is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 earnings on Apr 27, before the market opens. This exploration and production company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 340% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors to Consider



CNX Resources’ low production cash cost, which creates a competitive advantage, is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the quarter. A substantial portion of first-quarter production was hedged, which protected the company from price fluctuation.



Lower shares outstanding are anticipated to have had a positive impact on first-quarter earnings.



Q1 Expectation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter gas sales volume is pegged at 133 billion cubic feet equivalent, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.55%.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CNX Resources this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP (which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate) and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-eps-surprise | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -27.67%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, CNX Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Southwestern Energy Company SWN is slated to release first-quarter results on Apr 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +20.51% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Concho Resources Inc. CXO is slated to release first-quarter results on Apr 30. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Talos Energy Inc. TALO is slated to release first-quarter results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +40.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



