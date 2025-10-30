CNX Resources (CNX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) reported revenue of $423 million, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $365.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +32.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Production : 1,753.30 Mcfe/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,704.24 Mcfe/D.

: 1,753.30 Mcfe/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,704.24 Mcfe/D. Total Production Volumes : 161.30 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 156.79 Bcfe.

: 161.30 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 156.79 Bcfe. NGL - Sales Volume : 2,007.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,748.51 MBBL.

: 2,007.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,748.51 MBBL. Oil/Condensate - Sales Volume : 53.00 MBBL versus 32.33 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 53.00 MBBL versus 32.33 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. NGLs - Gross Price : $18.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.16.

: $18.24 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.16. Realized Natural Gas Price per Mcf : $2.57 compared to the $2.38 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.57 compared to the $2.38 average estimate based on three analysts. Natural Gas - Sales Volume : 148.94 MMcf compared to the 146.10 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts.

: 148.94 MMcf compared to the 146.10 MMcf average estimate based on three analysts. Oil/Condensate - Gross Price : $56.94 compared to the $51.16 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $56.94 compared to the $51.16 average estimate based on three analysts. Average Sales Price - Natural Gas: $2.43 versus $2.71 estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how CNX Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CNX Resources here>>>

Shares of CNX Resources have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

