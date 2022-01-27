CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by 36.7%.

Revenues

Total fourth-quarter revenues of $448 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $528 million by 15.2%.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Average selling price for the quarter was $2.83 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 13.7% from the year-ago figure of $2.49. For the reported quarter, total production costs were $1.58 per Mcfe, on par with the year-ago figure due to proper cost-management measures implemented by the company.



Total fourth-quarter production volumes were 158.2 billion cubic feet equivalent, up nearly 8% year over year. Interest expenses for the reported quarter were $37.3 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago period.



CNX Resources repurchased 8.6 million shares during the quarter at an average price of $14.05 per share for total costs of $121 million.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2021, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million, down from $15.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2021 was $2,214.1 million, lower than $2,401.4 million in the comparable period of 2020. Since third-quarter 2020, CNX has lowered debts worth $240 million, which strengthened the balance sheet.



Fourth-quarter 2021 cash from operating activities was $253.1 million, up 57.5% from $160.7 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow for the reported quarter was $158 million. CNX has generated $862 million in free cash flow since the beginning of its seven-year growth plan.



Fourth-quarter capital expenditure was $116.7 million, higher than $92.1 million invested in the year-ago period.

Guidance

CNX Resources expects 2022 capital expenditure in the range of $470-$500 million. CNX Resources expects 2022 production in the band of 575-605 billion cubic feet equivalent.



CNX Resources expects to generate $600 million in free cash flow in 2022.

Zacks Rank

CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

