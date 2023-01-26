CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share.

Revenues

CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490 million by 17.8%. Total revenues in the reported quarter has decreased 7.7% year over year from the prior-quarter’s $448 million.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Highlights of the Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $2.96 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 4.6% from the year-ago figure of $2.83. In the reported quarter, total production cost was $1.67 per Mcfe, up 5.7%.



Total fourth-quarter production volumes were 140.6 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), down 11.1% year over year. Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $35.2 million, down 5.5%.



CNX Resources repurchased 12.6 million shares during the quarter. Due to the systematic buyback of shares, the company repurchased nearly 24% of its outstanding shares, or 57 million shares for $868 million, in the last nine quarters.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2022, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million, up from $3.6 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2022, was $2,205.7 million, lower than $2,214.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Fourth-quarter 2022 cash from operating activities was $442.3 million, up 74.7% from $253.1 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow in the reported quarter was $276 million.



Fourth-quarter capital expenditure was $173 million, higher than $117 million invested in the year-ago period.

Guidance

CNX Resources expects its 2023 total capital expenditure to be in the range of $575-$675 million. CNX expects its 2023 production volume in the band of 555-575 Bcfe, and its 2024 production volume to be nearly 590 Bcfe.



CNX Resources expects its 2023 free cash flow to be $375 million.



Its 2023 adjusted EBITDAX is expected to be in the range of $1,100-$1,250 million.

Zacks Rank

CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Chevron CVX is slated to report its fourth-quarter results on Jan 27, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.16 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 62.5%.



Devon Energy DVN is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb 14, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.83 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.6%.



Energy Transfer ET is slated to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb 15, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 27.6%.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.