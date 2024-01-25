CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 68 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 151.9%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.64 per share.

Revenues

Fourth-quarter revenues of $376 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $391 million by 3.8%. The top line also decreased 9.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $416 million.

Highlights of the Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $2.57 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), down 13.2% from the year-ago figure of $2.96. Total production cost was $1.58 per Mcfe, down 5.4% year over year.



Total production volumes were 146.9 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), up 4.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total production volumes was pinned at 141.1 Bcfe for the same quarter.



Interest expenses totaled $37.3 million, up 6% year over year.



CNX Resources repurchased 5.3 million shares at an average price of $21.41 per share for a total cost of $113 million. Over the past 13 quarters, CNX repurchased approximately 33% of its outstanding shares.



The company has reduced its adjusted net debt by $331 million since third-quarter 2020.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2023, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $0.4 million compared with $21.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2023, was $1,888.7 million, lower than $2,205.7 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash from operating activities totaled $161.1 million compared with $442.3 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow in the reported quarter amounted to $62 million.



Capital expenditure totaled $107.7 million compared with $173.2 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Guidance

CNX Resources continues to expect 2024 total capital expenditure in the range of $575-$625 million.



It expects production volume in the band of 570-590 Bcfe for 2024.



The company expects free cash flow of $300 million for 2024.



Adjusted EBITDAX is anticipated in the band of $1,000-$1,150 million for the same year.

Zacks Rank

CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

