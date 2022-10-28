CNX Resources (CNX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of 54 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 72 cents by 175%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 74 cents per share.

Revenues

CNX Resources’ third-quarter revenues of $476 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $549 million by 13.3%. Total revenues in the reported quarter improved 4.6% year over year from the prior-quarter’s $455 million.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Highlights of the Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $3.25 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 9.8% from the year-ago figure of $2.96. In the reported quarter, total production costs were $1.64 per Mcfe, up 5.8%.



Total third-quarter production volumes were 146.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, down 4.6% year over year. Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $34.3 million, down 9.5%.



CNX Resources repurchased 8.4 million shares during the quarter. Due to the systematic buyback of shares, the company repurchased nearly 20% of its outstanding shares, or 46.2 million shares, in the last eight quarters.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2022, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million, down from $3.6 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2022, was $1,920.4 million, lower than $2,214.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Since third-quarter 2020, CNX has lowered debts worth $303 million, strengthening the balance sheet.



Third-quarter 2022 cash from operating activities was $264.4 million, up 23.3% from $214.4 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow in the reported quarter was $135 million. CNX has generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow since (first-quarter 2020) the beginning of the seven-year growth plan.



Third-quarter capital expenditure was $134 million, higher than $97 million invested in the year-ago period.

Guidance

CNX Resources raised its 2022 capital expenditure view to the range of $560-$580 million from $550-$590 million. The company revised its 2022 production volume in the band of 580-590 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from the earlier range of 575-605 Bcfe.



CNX Resources reiterated its 2022 free cash flow generation guidance of $700 million.



Its 2022 adjusted EBITDAX is revised to the range of $1,325-$1,375 million from $1,300-$1,400 million.

Zacks Rank

CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter is pegged at $2.13 per share.



Devon Energy reported an average surprise of 12.3% in the last four reported quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVN’s 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 150.7%.



Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter is pegged at $5.09 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNG’s 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 205.1%.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter is pegged at $2.48 per share.



Occidental Petroleum reported an average surprise of 21.6% in the last four reported quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXY’s 2022 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 294.5%.







FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.