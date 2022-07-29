CNX Resources (CNX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 22.8%.
Revenues
Total second-quarter revenues of $473 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542 million by 12.7%. Total revenues in the reported quarter improved 31.8% year over year from the prior-quarter level of $359 million.
Highlights of the Release
The average selling price for the quarter was $3.32 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 27.7% from the year-ago figure of $2.6. For the reported quarter, total production costs were $1.58 per Mcfe, down 1.3% from the year-ago figure due to proper cost-management measures implemented by the company.
Total first-quarter production volumes were 142.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, up 3.2% year over year. Interest expenses for the reported quarter were $31 million, down 20.5% from the year-ago period.
CNX Resources repurchased 3.2 million shares during the quarter. Due to the systematic buyback of shares, CNX Resources has repurchased nearly 16% of its outstanding shares in the last seven quarters.
Financial Update
As of Jun 30, 2022, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $0.3 million, down from $3.6 million on Dec 31, 2021.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2022 was $1,907.1 million, lower than $2,214.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Since third-quarter 2020, CNX has lowered debts worth $315 million, strengthening the balance sheet.
Second-quarter 2022 cash from operating activities was $191.9 million, up 19.7% from $239.3 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow for the reported quarter was $62 million. CNX has generated $1.2 billion in free cash flow since the beginning of the seven-year growth plan.
Second-quarter capital expenditure was $137 million, higher than $129 million invested in the year-ago period.
Guidance
CNX Resources raised its 2022 capital expenditure view to the range of $550-$590 million from $470-$500 million. CNX Resources continues to expect 2022 production in the band of 575-605 billion cubic feet equivalent.
CNX Resources reiterated its 2022 free cash flow generation guidance of $700 million.
Zacks Rank
