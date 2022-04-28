CNX Resources (CNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Miss

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 31.7%.

Revenues

Total first-quarter revenues of $474 million, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554 million by 14.4%.

Highlights of the Release

The average selling price for the quarter was $3.14 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 15% from the year-ago figure of $2.73. For the reported quarter, total production costs were $1.52 per Mcfe, down 2.6% from the year-ago figure due to proper cost-management measures implemented by the company.



Total first-quarter production volumes were 150.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, up 7.3% year over year. Interest expenses for the reported quarter were $27.1 million, down 25.5% from the year-ago period.



CNX Resources repurchased 9.2 million shares during the quarter. Since third-quarter 2020, CNX has repurchased 31.6 million shares for $438 million.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2022, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $8.6 million, up from $3.6 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2022 was $1,890.8 million, lower than $2,214.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Since third-quarter 2020, CNX has lowered debts worth $327 million, which strengthened the balance sheet.



First-quarter 2022 cash from operating activities was $336.4 million, up 53.1% from $219.6 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow for the reported quarter was $234 million. CNX has generated $1.1 billion in free cash flow since the beginning of the seven-year growth plan.



First-quarter capital expenditure was $122.3 million, a tad lower than $123.4 million invested in the year-ago period.

Guidance

CNX Resources reiterated its 2022 capital expenditure view in the range of $470-$500 million. CNX Resources continues to expect 2022 production in the band of 575-605 billion cubic feet equivalent.



CNX Resources revised its 2022 free cash flow generation guidance to $700 million from $600 million.

Zacks Rank

CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

