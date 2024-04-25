CNX Resources (CNX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 25%. However, it is down 19.6% from 56 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

First-quarter revenues of $381 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $420 million by 9.3%. The top line also decreased 3.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $395 million.

CNX Resources Corporation. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

Highlights of the Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $2.71 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), down 6.6% from the year-ago figure of $2.90. Total production cost was $1.69 per Mcfe, up 1.8% year over year.



Total production volumes were 140.4 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), up 3.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total production volumes was pinned at 141.22 Bcfe.



Interest expenses totaled $37.4 million, up 4.8% year over year.



CNX Resources repurchased 2.6 million shares at an average price of $20.13 per share for a total cost of $52 million. Over the past 14 quarters, CNX repurchased approximately 34% of its outstanding shares.



The company has reduced its adjusted net debt by $278 million since third-quarter 2020.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2024, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million compared with $0.4 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2024, was $1.94 billion, lower than $1.89 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash from operating activities for the first three months totaled $185.1 million compared with $248.7 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow in the reported quarter amounted to $25 million.



Capital expenditure for the first three months totaled $168.2 million compared with $170 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Guidance

CNX Resources lowered its 2024 total capital expenditure expectation to the range of $525-$575 million from the previous projection of $575-$625 million.



It also lowered its 2024 production volume expectation to the band of 540-560 Bcfe from the previous range of 570-590 Bcfe.



The company continues to expect free cash flow of $300 million for 2024.



CNX also lowered its expectation for 2024 adjusted EBITDAX to the range of $925-$1,075 million from the previous guidance of $1,000-$1,150 million.

Zacks Rank

CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

ONEOK, Inc. OKE is slated to report first-quarter results on Apr 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.20 per share.



OKE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 3.3%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.9% in the last four quarters.



Devon Energy DVN is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 1, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.10 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $3.62 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.3% in the last four quarters.



Energy Transfer ET is slated to report first-quarter results on May 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 31 cents per unit.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $23.44 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 23.4%.





Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.