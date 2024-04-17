CNX Resources (CNX) Price Target Increased by 8.62% to 24.71

The average one-year price target for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) has been revised to 24.71 / share. This is an increase of 8.62% from the prior estimate of 22.75 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.68% from the latest reported closing price of 23.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.24%, a decrease of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 186,372K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 8,338K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,376K shares, representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 18.24% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 6,876K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,960K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 34.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,822K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 21.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,633K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares, representing a decrease of 4.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 24.40% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,609K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,186K shares, representing a decrease of 34.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 42.75% over the last quarter.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.