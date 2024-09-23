CNX Resources (CNX) Moves 6.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) shares rallied 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $31.88. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.3% gain over the past four weeks.

CNX Resources’ focus on the Appalachian Basin and strong volumes from Marcellus and Utica shales should continue to boost production. The company plans to utilize new technologies to develop the natural gas available in the Appalachian Basin to meet the demand for clean energy in the region. CNX Resources plans to develop locally available natural gas, displace imports of natural gas and promote exports of Appalachian natural gas.



CNX Resources’ low-cost structure and high-quality asset holdings are expected to strengthen its position. The company is making systematic investments to further strengthen its infrastructure and efficiently serve its customers. CNX anticipates production volumes to increase sequentially for the remainder of the year.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.9%. Revenues are expected to be $382.81 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CNX Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CNX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CNX Resources belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), closed the last trading session 2.5% higher at $78.46. Over the past month, CHK has returned 6.9%.

For Chesapeake Energy , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -26.7% over the past month to -$1.83. This represents a change of -267.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Chesapeake Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.