CNX Resources (CNX) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Trims View

CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents by 72.7%. In the comparable year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of 14 cents per share.
GAAP loss in the reported quarter was $1.76 per share compared with a loss of 44 cents in the year-ago period. The first-quarter 2020 results included non-cash impairment charges of $473 million for goodwill attributable to the midstream reporting unit and $62 million related to Southwestern Pennsylvania coalbed methane operations.
Revenues
Total revenues of $416.4 million in the first quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million by 8.7%. The top line also increased 49.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
During the quarter, CNX Resources used up to two horizontal rigs and drilled 10 wells. In the quarter, the company turned-in-line 14 wells.
Average selling price - E&P during the quarter was $2.59 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), down 12.8% from the year-ago figure of $2.97. In the reported quarter, total production costs per Mcfe were a penny lower than the year-earlier period, primarily due to reduced lease operating expenses.
Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $48.9 million, up 36.9% from the year-ago period.
Financial Update
As of Mar 31, 2020, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $31.8 million, up from $16.3 million on Dec 31, 2019.
Total long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2020 was $2,640.1 million, lower than $2,754.4 million on Dec 31, 2019.
Cash from operating activities during the first quarter of 2020 was $267 million, down 13.6% from $309 million a year ago.
Capital expenditure during the first quarter was $152 million, lower than $299 million invested in the year-ago period.
Guidance
CNX Resources trimmed its 2020 capital expenditure guidance. It now expects capital expenditure in the range of $470-$550 million, down from prior expectation of $530-$610 million.
CNX Resources lowered 2020 production expectation to the band of 490-530 billions of cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) from the prior guided range of 525-555 Bcfe.
Zacks Rank
CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
