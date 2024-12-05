News & Insights

Markets
CNX

CNX Resources To Buy Natural Gas Upstream Business Of Apex Energy For $505 Mln Cash

December 05, 2024 — 07:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CNX Resources Corp. (CNX), a natural gas company, announced on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire the natural gas upstream and associated midstream business of Apex Energy II, LLC, a portfolio firm of funds managed by Carnelian Energy Capital Management, L.P., in the Appalachian Basin for around $505 million in cash.

The consideration for the acquisition will be funded with CNX's secured credit facility.

The deal, expected to be closed in the first-quarter of 2025, will strategically expand CNX's existing stacked Marcellus and Utica undeveloped leasehold in the CPA region.

In addition, the acquirer expects operational and other development synergies to add incremental value to the core business in the coming years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.