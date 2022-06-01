Markets
CNX Names Donald Rush Chief Strategy Officer, Alan Shepard CFO With Immediate Effect

(RTTNews) - Natural gas company CNX Resources Corp. (CNX) announced Wednesday executive leadership promotions with immediate effect.

Donald Rush, currently Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Chief Strategy Officer or CSO. Further, Alan Shepard, Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will be promoted to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Rush will continue to report to President and CEO Nick DeIuliis and help drive the company's strategy, growth avenues, value recognition, and branding. He will work closely with the executive team and the Board of Directors.

Shepard also will report now to DeIuliis and be responsible for overseeing the company's finance organization.

Prior to rejoining CNX in 2020, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of EdgeMarc Energy.

