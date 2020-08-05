CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNXM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 502.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.51, the dividend yield is 21.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNXM was $9.51, representing a -43.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.94 and a 82.88% increase over the 52 week low of $5.20.

CNXM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). CNXM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports CNXM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.89%, compared to an industry average of -26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNXM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNXM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CNXM as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an increase of 24.64% over the last 100 days. VRAI has the highest percent weighting of CNXM at 1.35%.

