Dividends
CNXM

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CNXM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 502.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.51, the dividend yield is 21.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNXM was $9.51, representing a -43.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.94 and a 82.88% increase over the 52 week low of $5.20.

CNXM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). CNXM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports CNXM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -36.89%, compared to an industry average of -26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNXM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CNXM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CNXM as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)
  • Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an increase of 24.64% over the last 100 days. VRAI has the highest percent weighting of CNXM at 1.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNXM

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular