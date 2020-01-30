CNX Midstream (CNXM) Q4 Earnings Beat, DCF Increases Y/Y

Better-Than-Expected Earnings: CNX Midstream Partners LP CNXM reported fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per unit of 76 cents, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents.

Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings remain essentially unmoved over the last 60 days

Coming to earnings surprise history, the natural gas midstream infrastructure operator is on a solid footing, having gone past the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four reports, with the average positive surprise being 13.27%. This is shown in the chart below:

CNX Midstream Partners LP Price and EPS Surprise

CNX Midstream Partners LP price-eps-surprise | CNX Midstream Partners LP Quote

Revenues: Revenues of $81.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.8 million.

Key Stats: Full-year 2019 sales for the Anchor Systems unit (which handles natural gas midstream facilities in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia) was $296.1 million, up from the year-ago revenue of $240.4 million.

In the twelve-month period, the partnership’s gathered volumes of dry and wet gas rose to 859 and 659 billion British thermal units per day (BBtu/d), from 716 BBtu/d and 554 BBtu/d, respectively, in 2018.

CNX Midstream Partners reported that its distributable cash flow (DCF) for fourth-quarter 2019 came in at $48.4 million, up 13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, CNX Midstream Partners carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.