CNX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.44, changing hands as low as $13.31 per share. CNX Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNX's low point in its 52 week range is $8.82 per share, with $16.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.37.

