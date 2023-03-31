CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) Declares $0.28 Dividend

CNX Coal Resources said on March 29, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $120.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=107).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.85% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Coal Resources is $164.22. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.85% from its latest reported closing price of $120.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Coal Resources is $6,873MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Coal Resources. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.28%, an increase of 14.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 49,039K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,715K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 15.95% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,253K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 7.97% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,431K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,358K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 99.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,308K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 9.23% over the last quarter.

