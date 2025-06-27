$CNVS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CNVS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,334,926 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CNVS:
$CNVS Insider Trading Activity
$CNVS insiders have traded $CNVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY ANN HALFORD sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $79,200
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CNVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $CNVS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 376,249 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,188,946
- CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 298,252 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,088,619
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 115,279 shares (+1575.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $364,281
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 73,447 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,092
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 64,100 shares (-43.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,556
- LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 41,968 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,183
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 40,067 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,611
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $CNVS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.