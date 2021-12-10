CNTX Stock: The Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Data That Has Context Therapeutics Soaring Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock is rising higher on Friday thanks to results from a Phase 0 clinical trial.

That trial saw the company treating 10 women suffering from breast cancer in its early stages. The goal of the trial was to determine the effectiveness of onapristone extended release in treating these women’s tumors.

According to results from the study, no patient received a Complete Cell Cycle Arrest. However, six of them saw tumor Ki-67 expression decrease, one remained stable and three increased. In addition to that, there was a move toward more endocrine-sensitive disease was detected. That implies a possible increase in tumor treatment with anti-estrogen therapy.

Martin Lehr, CEO of Context Therapeutics, said the following in the press release boosting CNTX stock higher today.

“ONA-XR is being evaluated in four investigator-sponsored clinical trials in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers. This readout is the first for the novel PR antagonist, and the results are encouraging early evidence of the potential of ONA-XR to offer a new therapeutic option for hormone-dependent cancers. We look forward to data updates from three other ONA-XR trials in 2022.”

Following news of the clinical trial results, CNTX stock is experiencing heavy trading today. That has some 9 million shares on the move, as compared to its daily average trading volume of about 5.9 million shares.

CNTX stock is up 9% as of Friday morning and is up 33.7% since the start of the year.

