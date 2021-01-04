CNST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CNST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.55, changing hands as low as $27.80 per share. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNST's low point in its 52 week range is $17 per share, with $50.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.20.

