CNSP Announces $22.5 M Oversubscribed Private Placement To Advance Acquisition Plan; Stock Soars

(RTTNews) - CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) has attracted strong investor interest as the company announced an oversubscribed $22.5 million private placement, marking a significant step in its shift toward acquiring differentiated, clinical-stage assets. The financing supports the company's recently unveiled corporate strategy aimed at building a pipeline with clear development and regulatory milestones.

Shares and warrants were sold to several healthcare-focused institutional investors, including ADAR1 Capital, Ikarian Capital, Stonepine Capital Management and Nazare Partners.

Financing Details CNS is issuing a total of 650,000 shares of common stock at $2.30 per share, along with pre-funded warrants to purchase 9,143,479 shares at $2.299 per warrant, carrying a nominal exercise price of $0.001 per share.

The transaction is expected to close on or about May 5, 2026, subject to customary conditions. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent.

Use of Proceeds

The company plans to deploy the new capital- alongside existing cash- to:

-Identify and acquire clinical-stage assets with near-term value-inflection catalysts

-Advance programs with clear development and regulatory pathways

-Support working capital and general corporate purposes

These priorities align with CNS's new corporate strategy announced in March 2026.

CEO Rami Levin stated that the financing positions the company to capitalize on opportunities emerging from the evolving biotech landscape and validates the strength of its updated strategy and leadership team.

Pipeline and Strategic Shift

In parallel with its acquisition-focused approach, CNS is exploring out-licensing opportunities for its legacy glioblastoma programs, Berubicin and TPI-287, allowing the company to concentrate resources on building a new, externally sourced pipeline.

Regulatory Notes

The securities were offered under exemptions provided by Section 4(a)(2) and Regulation D of the Securities Act. CNS plans to file a registration statement with the SEC for the resale of the securities issued in the private placement.

The company implemented a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on July 21, 2025.

CNSP closed Friday's trading (May 1, 2026) at $2.31, up 1.81%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $9.48, up 310.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.