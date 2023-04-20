CNS Pharmaceuticals Spikes

(RTTNews) - CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) shares are surging more than 64 percent on Thursday morning trade. There has been no corporate announcement on the day to influence the stock movement today.

The shares were halted on April 14 on volatility, after the shares surged on announcing the enrollment of more than 100 patients in its potentially pivotal study with their lead product candidate, Berubicin. The company targets an interim analysis of the drug candidate in the third quarter of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $2.89, up 64.40 percent from the previous close of $1.77 on a volume of 28,687,618

