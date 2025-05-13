CNS Pharmaceuticals Acquires Orphan Drug Designation For TPI 287 And Prices $5M Public Offering

(RTTNews) - CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) announced it has successfully acquired Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for TPI 287, a late-stage abeotaxane compound, via transfer from Cortice Biosciences.

The designations apply to gliomas, pediatric neuroblastoma, and progressive supranuclear palsy, all rare CNS-related conditions.

TPI 287, which shares the mechanism of action of traditional taxanes like paclitaxel but demonstrates the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, has shown promising clinical efficacy in glioblastoma multiforme or GBM.

In a prior Phase 1 trial, when combined with bevacizumab or Avastin, the drug achieved 3 complete responses and 9 partial responses out of 23 evaluable patients.

These designations bring potential regulatory and commercial advantages, including seven years of U.S. market exclusivity, FDA fee waivers, and R&D tax credits.

CNS plans to begin a Phase 2 trial for GBM by year-end 2025.

In parallel, CNS Pharmaceuticals priced a $5 million public offering of approximately 3.95 million shares of common stock (or equivalents) at $1.265 per share.

Investors also received Series F warrants to purchase an equal number of shares at an exercise price of $1.14. The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Proceeds will support general corporate activities, working capital, and the advancement of TPI 287 through clinical development. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners served as the sole placement agent for the offering.

These twin announcements reflect CNS Pharmaceuticals' strategic push to advance a first-in-class treatment for aggressive brain cancers while shoring up its financial resources for continued development.

Currently, CNSP is trading at $1.72 Up by 39.6 percent on the Nasdaq.

