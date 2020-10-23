Vallon Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing abuse-deterrent prescription drugs for CNS disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $17 million in an initial public offering.



The company's clinical-stage product currently under development is Abuse-Deterrent Amphetamine Immediate-Release, or ADAIR, a proprietary, abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release (short-acting) dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and narcolepsy. ADAIR has completed a Phase 1 pivotal bioequivalence study and a Phase 1 food effect study.



The Philadelphia, PA-based company was founded in 2018. The company has not selected a listing exchange or ticker yet (RC ticker: VALL.RC). Vallon Pharmaceuticals filed confidentially on September 11, 2020. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article CNS pharmaceutical developer Vallon Pharmaceuticals files for a $17 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



