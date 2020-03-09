CNS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.78, changing hands as low as $58.02 per share. Cohen & Steers Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.68 per share, with $78.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.00.

