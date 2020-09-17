Taysha Gene Therapies, an early stage biotech developing AAV-based gene therapies for CNS disorders, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Dallas, TX-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 6.6 million shares at a price range of $18 to $20. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Taysha Gene Therapies would command a fully diluted market value of $725 million.



Founded in partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), Taysha Gene Therapies is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations. One of its most advanced candidates, TSHA-101, is being developed for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for TSHA-101 under a CTA in Canada by the end of 2020. In addition, it plans to submit INDs for four additional programs to the FDA by the end of 2021.



Taysha Gene Therapies was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TSHA. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of September 21, 2020.



The article CNS biotech Taysha Gene Therapies sets terms for $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

