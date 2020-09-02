Taysha Gene Therapies, an early stage biotech developing AAV-based gene therapies for CNS disorders, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Founded in partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern), Taysha Gene Therapies is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations. One of its most advanced candidates, TSHA-101, is being developed for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. The company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for TSHA-101 under a CTA in Canada by the end of 2020. In addition, it plans to submit INDs for four additional programs to the FDA by the end of 2021.



The Dallas, TX-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TSHA. Taysha Gene Therapies filed confidentially on August 3, 2020. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Chardan Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article CNS biotech Taysha Gene Therapies files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



