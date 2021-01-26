‘CNRG’ Knows How to Pick Them: ETF Component Up 700%

The SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is up almost 30% to start the year, and close to 200% within the past 12 months. A strong fund performance like that has to have strong holdings. One of its components, the SunPower Corporation, is up 700% within the past year.

SunPower is just one of the strong holdings in CNRG. The fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Kensho Clean Power Index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund generally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index is designed to capture companies whose products and services are driving innovation behind clean power.

The fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the index, cash and cash equivalents, or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds. One of the highlights of CNRG is its low expense ratio (0.45%) relative to other funds within its category.

Here are some features of CNRG:

Seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Kensho Clean Power Index

Seeks to track an index utilizing artificial intelligence and a quantitative weighting methodology to capture companies whose products and services are driving innovation behind the clean energy sector, which includes the areas of solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric power

Provides ETF investors an effective way to pursue long-term growth potential by investing in a portfolio of companies involved in the transition to lower emission generating power supply

The Sun Is Shining on CNRG

SunPower, which comprises about 4% of CNRG, designs and manufactures crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and solar panels based on an all-back-contact solar cell invented at Stanford University. With U.S. President Joe Biden's 'Green New Deal', expect more emphasis on renewable energy sources like solar power, which is becoming more accessible to consumers as materials come cheaper and subsidized by the government.

"Solar is far more efficient, more economical and enjoys more support than ever as an environmentally friendly energy source," an InvestorPlace article noted. "But the election of President Joe Biden brings the promise of $1.7 trillion in government spending aimed at achieving a zero-carbon-emissions economy. That includes upgrading the nation’s electrical generation to 100% renewable and zero-emissions power."

