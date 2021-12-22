CNR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (Symbol: CNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.71, changing hands as high as $15.91 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.26 per share, with $19.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.86.

