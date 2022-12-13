CNQ Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/15/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/22, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (Symbol: CNQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.85, payable on 1/5/23. As a percentage of CNQ's recent stock price of $56.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when CNQ shares open for trading on 12/15/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNQ's low point in its 52 week range is $37.40 per share, with $70.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.03.

In Tuesday trading, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares are currently up about 3.1% on the day.

