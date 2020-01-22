CNPC's Kazakh unit cut off from pipelines after contamination

Adds context

ALMATY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - CNPC Aktobemunaigas, a Kazakh subsidiary of the Chinese energy company, has been cut off from the Central Asian nation's oil pipelines since Jan. 16 due to the contamination of its crude, pipeline operator KazTransOil said on Wednesday.

CNPC Aktobemunaigas is working on resuming pipeline shipments and Kazakh crude exports to China have been reduced as a result of the disruption, KazTransOil said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

KazTransOil has also reviewed shipment plans for the Shymkent and Pavlodar oil refineries, it said without providing any details on volumes.

CNPC Aktobemunaigas was Kazakhstan's sixth-largest producer in 2018 with an output of 4.9 million tonnes, or about 4.3% of the country's total production.

