News & Insights

CNPC chairman meets Uzbek president in Beijing

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 25, 2024 — 01:18 am EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of Chinese state oil major CNPC 601857.SS Dai Houliang met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Beijing on Wednesday, the company said on Thursday.

The two discussed cooperation in the oil and gas, new energy and chemical sectors, with CNPC and the Uzbek energy ministry signing a strategic framework agreement on expanding cooperation, the company said.

Uzbekistan is to host a section of CNPC's Pipeline D, which is planned to bring 50 billion cubic metres of gas each year from Turkmenistan to China when complete.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.