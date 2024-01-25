CNPC chairman meets Uzbek president in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of Chinese state oil major CNPC 601857.SS Dai Houliang met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Beijing on Wednesday, the company said on Thursday.

The two discussed cooperation in the oil and gas, new energy and chemical sectors, with CNPC and the Uzbek energy ministry signing a strategic framework agreement on expanding cooperation, the company said.

Uzbekistan is to host a section of CNPC's Pipeline D, which is planned to bring 50 billion cubic metres of gas each year from Turkmenistan to China when complete.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill)

