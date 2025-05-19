CNP Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 12, CenterPoint Energy, Inc's Director, Laurie Lee Fitch, invested $100,772.50 into 2,700 shares of CNP, for a cost per share of $37.32. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Fitch, with shares changing hands as low as $37.02 per share. It should be noted that Fitch has collected $0.22/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 0.2% on their purchase from a total return basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.41 per share, with $39.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.36. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CNP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2025 Laurie Lee Fitch Director 2,700 $37.32 $100,772.50

