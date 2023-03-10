CNP or MGEE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Utility - Electric Power sector have probably already heard of CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and MGE (MGEE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

CenterPoint Energy and MGE are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CNP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.71, while MGEE has a forward P/E of 20.20. We also note that CNP has a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MGEE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.79.

Another notable valuation metric for CNP is its P/B ratio of 1.90. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MGEE has a P/B of 2.36.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CNP's Value grade of B and MGEE's Value grade of D.

Both CNP and MGEE are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CNP is the superior value option right now.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.