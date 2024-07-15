CNP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.50, changing hands as low as $28.04 per share. CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.42 per share, with $31.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.14. The CNP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

