CNP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.14, changing hands as low as $28.08 per share. CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNP's low point in its 52 week range is $24.225 per share, with $33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.93. The CNP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.