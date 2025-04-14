CNOOC Starts Production At Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield Development Project

(RTTNews) - Crude oil and natural gas producer CNOOC Ltd (CEO) announced on late Sunday that its Wenchang 9-7 Oilfield Development Project has begun production.

The company said that the project is located in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin at an average water depth of 120 meters. A total of 25 wells are planned, including 18 production wells and 7 gas injection wells. Plateau production is expected to reach approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2027, CNOOC added.

According to the company, the Wenchang Project marks a milestone as the first offshore low-permeability oilfield to adopt miscible gas flooding, a technology that effectively enhances oil recovery in challenging reservoirs.

The project also emphasizes the efficient recovery and use of associated gas, with a comprehensive and interconnected gas network across the Wenchang Oilfields enabling the recovery of flare gas and waste heat, it added.

CNOOC said that the oilfield is also equipped with the world's first 5MW offshore high-temperature flue gas Organic Rankine Cycle or ORC power generation unit, capable of producing up to 40 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year.

