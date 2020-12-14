US Markets
CNOOC starts production at Penglai 25-6 oilfield in Bohai Sea

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

CNOOC Ltd, a listed branch of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), has started production at its Penglai 25-6 Oilfield Area 3 project in the south central Bohai Sea in northern China, it said on Monday.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 11,511 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023, the company said in a statement.

CNOOC Ltd holds a 51% interest in the project, which has a total of 58 development wells planned, while subsidiaries of ConocoPhillips COP.N hold the remaining 49% working interest.

