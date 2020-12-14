CNOOC starts production at Penglai 25-6 oilfield in Bohai Sea

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, a listed branch of China National Offshore Oil Corp SASACY.UL (CNOOC), has started production at its Penglai 25-6 Oilfield Area 3 project in the south central Bohai Sea in northern China, it said on Monday.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 11,511 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023, the company said in a statement.

CNOOC Ltd holds a 51% interest in the project, which has a total of 58 development wells planned, while subsidiaries of ConocoPhillips COP.N hold the remaining 49% working interest.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Jan Harvey)

