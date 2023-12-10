CNOOC starts construction of China's largest underground commercial oil reserve

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned oil and gas major CNOOC 600938.SS has begun construction of the country's largest underground commercial oil storage facility, according to a report from state media outlet Xinhua on Sunday.

The project, located in the city of Ningbo in the country's coastal Zhejiang province, has an underground storage capacity of 3 million cubic metres (106 million cubic feet), according to the report.

The facility will enable the efficient storage of imported crude oil and will help provide stable oil supply to the east China region, the report added.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jamie Freed)

