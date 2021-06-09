CNOOC starts construction of 6 LNG storage tanks at Binhai terminal

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC)SASACY.UL has started the construction of six liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks at its Binhai terminal in eastern province of Jiangsu.

The tanks, with a storage capacity of 270,000 cubic metres each, will be built at the same time with ancillary facilities, CNOOC said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Binhai terminal currently has four LNG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 220,000 cubic metres.

The expansion project will involve total investment of 6.1 billion yuan ($955.56 million) and is scheduled for completion in late 2023.

($1 = 6.3837 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh;)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

