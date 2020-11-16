CNOOC Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of CNOOC Ltd. (Symbol: CEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $112.71, changing hands as high as $114.00 per share. CNOOC Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEO's low point in its 52 week range is $81.11 per share, with $181.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.87.

