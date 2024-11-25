CNOOC Limited Updates Share Registrar in Hong Kong

CNOOC Limited (HK:0883) has released an update.

CNOOC Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective December 1, 2024. The company will transition from Hong Kong Registrars Limited to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This change aims to streamline shareholder communications and share transfer processes.

