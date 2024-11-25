News & Insights

Stocks

CNOOC Limited Updates Share Registrar in Hong Kong

November 25, 2024 — 03:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CNOOC Limited (HK:0883) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CNOOC Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective December 1, 2024. The company will transition from Hong Kong Registrars Limited to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This change aims to streamline shareholder communications and share transfer processes.

For further insights into HK:0883 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.