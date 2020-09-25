CNOOC Limited (CEO) Plans to Divest Stake in Scott Platform

CNOOC Limited CEO is willing to divest stakes in Scott platform and associate oilfields in the British North Sea and hence is on the lookout for buyers, per Reuters.

The sale could reportedly fetch the energy major several hundred million dollars. Notably, the Scott platform, being operated by CNOOC Limited, had gone online in 1993. The platform is involved in the production of oil and natural gas from the Scott, Telford and Rochelle fields. In the Scott, Telford and Rochelle fields, the company has operating stakes of 41.9%, 80.4% and 79.3% respectively.

The source added that the companies that are considering the assets are EnQuest plc – an independent exploration and production company with strong presence in United Kingdom Continental Shelf – and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation or Sinopec (SNP).

CNOOC Limited is also reportedly planning to restart exploration in deepwater Gulf of Mexico. After a brief pause for few months owing to the virus outbreak, the company has decided to restart upstream operations at one of its two blocks in the region.

