CNOOC Limited (CEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 02, 2020

CNOOC Limited (CEO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.303 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -55.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $113.16, the dividend yield is 8.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEO was $113.16, representing a -37.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.13 and a 39.51% increase over the 52 week low of $81.11.

CEO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). Zacks Investment Research reports CEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.74%, compared to an industry average of -66.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CEO as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTRI with an increase of 38.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CEO at 4.2%.

