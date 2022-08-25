CNOOC H1 Profit Climbs On Higher Production, Prices - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) reported Thursday that first-half net profit reached RMB 71.89 billion, up 115.7% from RMB 33.33 billion a year ago.

Basic earnings per share were 1.57 RMB Yuan, a growth of 109.3 percent from 0.75 RMB Yuan last year.

Oil & gas sales grew 75.6 percent to RMB 176.68 billion from prior year's RMB 100.63 billion.

Production grew 9.6 percent to 304.8 million barrels of oil equivalent or BOE from 278.1 million boe a year earlier. Realized oil price climbed 66.5% and realized gas price grew 22.3%.

Further, the company announced interim dividend of HK$0.70 per share.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to increase reserves and production. Second-half production target is 600-610 mmboe.

