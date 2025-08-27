Markets

CNOOC H1 Net Income Declines

August 27, 2025 — 05:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CNOOC reported that its first half net income to equity shareholders declined to RMB 69.5 billion from RMB 79.7 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was RMB 1.46 compared to RMB 1.68.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, revenue declined to RMB 207.6 billion from RMB 226.8 billion. Oil and gas sales were RMB 171.7 billion, down 7%. In the first half of the year, net production was 384.6 million BOE, with an increase of 12.0% in natural gas production.

